UVA art exhibit offering supportive space to undocumented people

By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ruffin Gallery at the University of Virginia is hosting the Aesthetics of Undocumentedness exhibit, a collection of works from artists who are or were undocumented.

Federico Cuatlacuatl is one of the artist shown in this exhibit. He was a former DACA recipient.

“A lot of the works talk about these experiences of what they’ve gone through, what they continue to go through, including myself,” the artist said.

The goal is to give people a supportive space to tell their story.

‘Allows us to kind of, in a way, to vent, express, and manifest this realistic experiences,” Cuatlacuatl said. “Through these various mediums that you see in the show, you see the artists kind of retelling their narrative.”

Exhibits like this aim to give people hope.

“In a way, this kind of starts building this collective unity for our migrants that continue to arrive in this country,” Cuatlacuatl said.

