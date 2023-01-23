Advertise With Us
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Dylan Williams, the teen charged with killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer, pleaded guilty on Monday.

The shooting happened in March 2021 in the Gayton Forest West subdivision while Bremer and a friend were walking near Godwin High School.

A jury trial in the case was scheduled to start on Jan. 30 after several postponements last year.

Back in June, the prosecution and defense agreed to allow Williams to delay the trial, so Williams could undergo a neuropsychological evaluation.

On Monday, Williams entered guilty pleas for first-degree murder, attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Three other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, which can be read here.

Sentencing is scheduled for April. As of part of the plea agreement, Williams will not be sentenced to more than 60 years in prison.

