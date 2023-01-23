Advertise With Us
Suspect wanted for making bomb threat toward Wytheville Walmart

Wytheville Police
Wytheville Police(Wytheville Police)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Alan Rosenbaum, 41 of Charlottesville and formerly of Wytheville, is wanted for allegedly making threats by phone to the Wytheville Walmart on Sunday night.

The store was evacuated and searched, according to Wytheville Police. No explosive devices were found.

Rosenbaum is wanted for the felony of communicating threats to Walmart to bomb or burn the building and the misdemeanor of threatening an illegal act over the phone.

