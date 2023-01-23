Showers moving out

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A storm system that has kept us soggy is slowly moving away. We’ll see showers ending and some clearing today: A westerly wind will increase and temperatures warm into the upper 40s. Tuesday is expected to be nice with sunshine and 50s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a storm in the southwest. A wintry mix will move into the region Wednesday morning, before changing over to all rain during the day. Conditions will begin to improve Thursday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Showers ending, clearing & breezy, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert !, mostly clear, breezy & cold, Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Wednesday: AM wintry mix, changing to rain, High: low 40s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

