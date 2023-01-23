Advertise With Us
4 people wounded, trooper bitten, suspect dead after Kansas shootout, authorities say

Three deputies were among those wounded in the Kansas shootout, authorities said.
Three deputies were among those wounded in the Kansas shootout, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Four people were wounded, including three deputies, and a suspect was killed following a shooting Monday morning in Dodge City, authorities said.

Around 9 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle driven by a wanted suspect, but the driver fled, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Deputies started chasing the vehicle north toward Dodge City. Deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol then joined the pursuit.

Police said that the shootout started when the suspect’s vehicle came to a stop at Highway 50 and 113 Road in Dodge City. The male suspect was shot and killed.

Officials said a woman who was in the vehicle was shot and is in critical condition. She is being taken to a hospital in Wichita.

Three deputies were shot - two from Ford County Sheriff’s Office and one from Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the deputies are in serious condition, and they were also taken to a Wichita hospital, authorities said. The third deputy is in good condition.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was bitten by a K-9 officer during the incident and is in good condition.

Further details will be coming, as the investigation is in its preliminary stage.

