Louisa County using $11M grant to develop Shannon Hill Regional Business Park

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County is getting a big chunk of money to develop Shannon Hill Regional Business Park.

The county received a grant of a little more than $11.5 million to get the land ready. The lost is about 700 acres.

This money will get the initial infrastructure in place to start marketing the space for employers to move in.

“Which will give us an opportunity here in the county to grow our tax base. Over 65% of our people who are employed in Louisa County leave the county to work every day. So, it’s going to open up opportunities for our citizens to have jobs right here in Louisa County,” Supervisor Chair Duane Adams said.

The grant comes from the state, and will bring running water to the park. Progress is slated to start in the next couple of months.

