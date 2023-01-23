Advertise With Us
Gas prices going up in Virginia

At the gas pump (FILE)
At the gas pump (FILE)(wvir)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 23, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon.

AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.

