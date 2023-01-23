Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Forever Stamps are more expensive

The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.
The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.(Source: CNN/USPS/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Forever Stamps now cost a few cents more.

The price of the stamps that never expire went up 3 cents on Sunday to 63 cents. The U.S. Postal Service announced the increase in October.

Other types of shipping also went up.

First-class mail is just over 4% more expensive.

One ounce metered mail now costs 60 cents, and domestic postcards are 48 cents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville
Family of John Milton Harris
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community

Latest News

John Paul, front, and David Valenzuela work to install a heat pump in an 80-year-old rowhouse...
Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Culpeper County
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
At the gas pump (FILE)
Gas prices going up in Virginia