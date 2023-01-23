Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville bakery calls rising egg prices ‘very painful’

Great Harvest Bread Company in Charlottesville (FILE)
Great Harvest Bread Company in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Egg prices are soaring in grocery stores, leaving some bakery owners exhausted.

“It’s been very painful, and we don’t want to compromise our quality with any substitutions,” Aileen Magnotto said.

Magnotto owns Great Harvest Bread Co. in Charlottesville.

“It was just a few dollars a dozen and now it is well over $5 a dozen, and we buy tens of dozens at a time,” she said.

Right now, you’re likely to spend around $5.70 for a dozen eggs. A year ago, the price was more like $1.40.

“I’ve been in the food business all my life, and one thing I’ve learned is I don’t want to be afraid of inflation. I want to figure out how to navigate it,” Magnotto said.

Inflation isn’t the only factor; reportedly, the deadliest avian flu in U.S. history is also on the list. Farmers are required to kill all of their chickens when one is infected to help limit the spread of the virus.

“If they find one bird in the flock with an avian flu, they have to what’s called ‘cull the entire flock,’ and we lost over 5 million chickens in the fall,” Magnotto said.

She says she hasn’t raised her prices, yet. The bakery is absorbing the costs for now.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville
Family of John Milton Harris
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community

Latest News

At the gas pump (FILE)
Gas prices going up in Virginia
(Thermostat file)
JMU professor gives tip on conserving energy and saving money in winter
The event will be from Jan. 28 through February 27
Celebrate Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens
Nine other states, and Washington D.C., have waiting period laws in place for purchasing...
Va. delegate proposes three day waiting period law for gun purchases