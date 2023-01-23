Charlottesville bakery calls rising egg prices ‘very painful’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Egg prices are soaring in grocery stores, leaving some bakery owners exhausted.

“It’s been very painful, and we don’t want to compromise our quality with any substitutions,” Aileen Magnotto said.

Magnotto owns Great Harvest Bread Co. in Charlottesville.

“It was just a few dollars a dozen and now it is well over $5 a dozen, and we buy tens of dozens at a time,” she said.

Right now, you’re likely to spend around $5.70 for a dozen eggs. A year ago, the price was more like $1.40.

“I’ve been in the food business all my life, and one thing I’ve learned is I don’t want to be afraid of inflation. I want to figure out how to navigate it,” Magnotto said.

Inflation isn’t the only factor; reportedly, the deadliest avian flu in U.S. history is also on the list. Farmers are required to kill all of their chickens when one is infected to help limit the spread of the virus.

“If they find one bird in the flock with an avian flu, they have to what’s called ‘cull the entire flock,’ and we lost over 5 million chickens in the fall,” Magnotto said.

She says she hasn’t raised her prices, yet. The bakery is absorbing the costs for now.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.