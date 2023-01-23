Advertise With Us
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall

One Storm System This Week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brisk northwest winds on this Monday into Monday night. Ushering in cooler and drier conditions for the overnight.

Dry and pleasant Tuesday. Along with less wind.

Tracking the progress of the next southern storm system due in on Wednesday. The center of the Low-Pressure area will track to our northwest and that will put the region on the milder side. However, there looks to be enough cold air for the precipitation to begin as a little snow, sleet and freezing rain, before changing to all rain. The area most favored for some wintry weather Wednesday will be to the north and northwest of Charlottesville. Keep checking back for updates.

Trending drier and seasonable Thursday and Friday.

Not as chilly for the last weekend of January. Remaining dry at this time.

Monday afternoon: Partly sunny, blustery breeze with highs in the lower 40s for the Shenandoah Valley and near 50 degrees across central Virginia.

Monday night: Mainly clear and brisk. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Light southwest wind. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: A wintry mix over to a cold rainfall. Highs mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Drying and breezy. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the seasonable 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Low near 30 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

