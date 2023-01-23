Attorney for former-Chief Brackney promising to continue legal fight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The attorney for Charlottesville’s former police chief, RaShall Brackney, says even though her case against the city has now been dismissed, the battle has just begun.

Brackney’s attorney released a statement Monday, January 23, saying that they knew the process would be a hard one.

Brackney and her council say they had no delusions regarding, “Charlottesville’s atmosphere of entitlement or its institutions of cultural supremacy.”

Brackney filed the $10 million lawsuit back in June of 2022. She alleged Charlottesville fired her without cause.

Full statement from Charles Tucker, attorney for Dr. RaShall Brackney:

“When we embarked on this case with Dr. RaShall Brackney, we understood that the process would be equal to a 15-round heavyweight title fight. We did not come into this lawsuit with any delusions regarding Charlottesville’s atmosphere of entitlement or its institutions of cultural supremacy.

Notwithstanding the decision reached by this Court, the legal standard for our complaint at this early stage in the case was two-fold: put the defendants on notice as to why they were being sued and plead the facts supporting a plausible claim. To this end, we submitted an extensive— not exhaustive — complaint with supporting exhibits, showing all who were willing to read it, that we in fact met the standard.

At this early stage, and prior to the benefit of discovery, the standard for such a motion should have been afforded. The Court should have examined the complaint in the light most favorable to the Plaintiff. The Judge failed to do so.

In reading the Court’s decision, we are reminded of Dr. King’s words: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” We came and are prepared to finish this fight to vindicate Dr. Brackney.

Our advice to the Defendants: Don’t go whistling Dixie yet, because we have only just begun to battle.”

