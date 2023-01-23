Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Attorney for former-Chief Brackney promising to continue legal fight

Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney (FILE)
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The attorney for Charlottesville’s former police chief, RaShall Brackney, says even though her case against the city has now been dismissed, the battle has just begun.

Brackney’s attorney released a statement Monday, January 23, saying that they knew the process would be a hard one.

Brackney and her council say they had no delusions regarding, “Charlottesville’s atmosphere of entitlement or its institutions of cultural supremacy.”

Brackney filed the $10 million lawsuit back in June of 2022. She alleged Charlottesville fired her without cause.

Full statement from Charles Tucker, attorney for Dr. RaShall Brackney:

“When we embarked on this case with Dr. RaShall Brackney, we understood that the process would be equal to a 15-round heavyweight title fight.  We did not come into this lawsuit with any delusions regarding Charlottesville’s atmosphere of entitlement or its institutions of cultural supremacy.

Notwithstanding the decision reached by this Court, the legal standard for our complaint at this early stage in the case was two-fold: put the defendants on notice as to why they were being sued and plead the facts supporting a plausible claim.  To this end, we submitted an extensive— not exhaustive — complaint with supporting exhibits, showing all who were willing to read it, that we in fact met the standard.

At this early stage, and prior to the benefit of discovery, the standard for such a motion should have been afforded.  The Court should have examined the complaint in the light most favorable to the Plaintiff. The Judge failed to do so.

In reading the Court’s decision, we are reminded of Dr. King’s words:  “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” We came and are prepared to finish this fight to vindicate Dr. Brackney.

Our advice to the Defendants:  Don’t go whistling Dixie yet, because we have only just begun to battle.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville
Family of John Milton Harris
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community

Latest News

Nine other states, and Washington D.C., have waiting period laws in place for purchasing...
Va. delegate proposes three-day waiting period law for gun purchases
Delegate Sally Hudson (FILE)
Delegate Hudson pushing for affordable emergency contraception in Virginia
(FILE)
Albemarle working with school divisions to help close achievement gap
Photo: Michael Holzworth
Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered