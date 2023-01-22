UVA wins over Wake Forrest

Advertise With Us
UVA gets the win over Wake Forest
By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Cavaliers came out with a victory against Wake Forest Saturday, January 21, with a final score of 76-67.

This match up was a contrast of styles from two very successful teams. Wake Forest has the highest scoring offense during conference play at 79.5 points per game, while the Cavaliers have the strongest defense in the ACC.

UVA Head Coach Tony Bennet stuck with his new five in Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Armman Franklin, Jayden Gardner, and Ben Vander Plas.

The Cavaliers came out of the gate on fire, making it hard to tell at times who was scoring. Franklin scored 18 of his 25 points during the half, which sets him 10 points away from reaching his 1,000th career point. He also had his first career double-double, snatching 10 rebounds. Clark had 12 of those points, which helped him pass Cory Alexander for 28th on UVA’s all-time scoring list.

Coming off the bench, Isaac McKneely reached double figures for the fourth time this season.

UVA lead by 10 going into the half, while showing you why the team is #1 in the nation in assist/turnover by having 14 assists and zero turnovers.

The Demon Deacons came out strong to start in the second half. Damari Mansanto made seven three-pointers, having a career high of 25 points.

UVA had three key players in foul trouble; Clark, Beekman, and Ryan Dunn. Regardless, Virginia held on for the win.

With this win, Coach Bennet has 400 career wins under his belt.

UVA will host Boston College at John Paul Jones Arena Saturday, Jan. 28.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

