Showers End Monday Morning with Conditions Trending Dry Through Tuesday

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold rain continues for the evening with areas of patchy fog through the night. Some higher elevation areas could see intermittent mixing before the event ends tomorrow morning, with a possible ice accumulation of a tenth of an inch. Precipitation starts to clear and become breezy Monday with conditions trending dry through Tuesday.

Tonight: Rain and patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Monday: Morning showers but clearing out to be a mostly sunny and breezy day. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the lower 30′s.

Wednesday: Tracking cold rain, with a chance for a wintry mix. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid-upper 30′s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and trending dry for the remainder of the week. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Friday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50′s.

