Police investigating fatal crash along James Monroe Parkway

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County.

Emergency responders were called out to James Monroe Parkway, near Ashlawn-Highland Drive, around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, January 22.

The Albemarle County Police Department says the driver, who has yet to be publicly identified, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

This is a developing story.

