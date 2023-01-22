Police investigating fatal crash along James Monroe Parkway
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County.
Emergency responders were called out to James Monroe Parkway, near Ashlawn-Highland Drive, around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, January 22.
The Albemarle County Police Department says the driver, who has yet to be publicly identified, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
This is a developing story.
