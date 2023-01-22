Little Wintry Mix with Mainly Cold Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a dry start to Sunday, expect mainly a chilly rain to arrive from the southwest. It may begin as a little sleet over central Virginia. There’s a higher chance some sleet and freezing rain/ice over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Watch for slick areas on elevated and untreated surfaces. Mostly rainfall this afternoon into this evening for the lower elevations.

Drying out and turning breezy on Monday.

A little milder Tuesday.

Watching the progress of another storm system due in on Wednesday. This one will also bring mainly a cold rain to the region. However, a brief wintry mix of some sleet/ice and snow can’t be ruled out, especially at the onset and over areas to the north and northwest of Charlottesville.

Drying and cooling Thursday and Friday.

Looks like a dry start to next weekend with temperatures a little above average.

Sunday: A brief wintry mix to a cold rain will arrive. Cloudy with highs in the mid 30s to 40 degrees.

Sunday night: Rain showers with patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Early showers exit. Becoming partly sunny, blustery with highs in the mid 40s to 50 degrees. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Not as chilly. Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: A brief wintry mix to mainly a cold rainfall. Highs mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Drying and partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Cooler and mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny Highs lower 50s.

Keep checking back for updates. Have a great rest of your weekend!

