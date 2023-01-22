Advertise With Us
Developer offering tours of newest addition to Southwood neighborhood

By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Charlottesville community and beyond are taking a tour of the area’s newest living space.

Atlantic Builders had a pre-sales event for its different three-level town home collection at Southwood Sunday, January 22. The location is near Fifth Street Shopping Center.

The company expects this will be a very large community in the future, and is working with Habitat For Humanity of Greater Charlottesville to have up to 75 homes when phase 1 is complete.

Atlantic Builders is doing tours by appointment for those who are interested.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

