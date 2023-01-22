Charlottesville officially adopts Climate Action Plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s first Climate Action Plan is now officially adopted.

The plan is divided into sectors, which will help the city take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It also goes into transportation, nature-based solutions, and community involvement.

“Policy changes and programs that help make the transition to clean-energy future an easier thing for our residents. It means infrastructure changes that make Charlottesville more bike or walking friendly, and it means individual choices,” Climate Program Specialist Emily Irvine said.

An event is set to be held in March for people to brainstorm and network about turning climate goals into reality.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.