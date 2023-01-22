Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville officially adopts Climate Action Plan

Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s first Climate Action Plan is now officially adopted.

The plan is divided into sectors, which will help the city take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It also goes into transportation, nature-based solutions, and community involvement.

“Policy changes and programs that help make the transition to clean-energy future an easier thing for our residents. It means infrastructure changes that make Charlottesville more bike or walking friendly, and it means individual choices,” Climate Program Specialist Emily Irvine said.

An event is set to be held in March for people to brainstorm and network about turning climate goals into reality.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Family of John Milton Harris
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community

Latest News

Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash along James Monroe Parkway
(Source: pexels.com)
Prayer vigil against hate held at Waynesboro YMCA
Virginia National Guard
Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville