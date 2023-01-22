Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Celebrate Madi Gras at Busch Gardens

The event will be from Jan. 28 through February 27
The event will be from Jan. 28 through February 27(Busch Gardens)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens will host Mardi Gras events every weekend starting Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 26.

Guest will experience live music, classic Cajun flavors, and returning favorites like Carnaval Imaginique and an electrifying cirque show in the Globe Theatre.

This year’s celebration will include a Mardi Gras street party parade featuring ribbon dancers, stilt walkers, beads and more.

Colorful entertainment featuring jester drummers, a DJ and street performers will promote an exciting New Orleans-style environment for the whole family throughout all nine of Busch Gardens’ villages.

Guests can choose multiple menu items featuring Mardi Gras-inspired dishes like a Crawfish Boil, King Cake cinnamon rolls, and beignets. Age-appropriate adults will also have to have the option to choose from a selection of handcrafted cocktails.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind party with three world-class roller coasters, over fifteen rides and kid-friendly play areas.

The festivities will take place every Friday through Sunday, plus Presidents’ Day, from Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 26

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville
Family of John Milton Harris
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community

Latest News

Virginia Organizing
Waynesboro vigil calls for more affordable housing
Community Climate Collaborative
Charlottesville officially adopts Climate Action Plan
New neighborhood development in Southwood
Developer offering tours of newest addition to Southwood neighborhood
North Fork Discovery Park
North Fork Discovery Park getting $3M to help speed up business growth in Albemarle
Virginia Organizing
Waynesboro vigil calls for more affordable housing