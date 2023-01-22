Celebrate Madi Gras at Busch Gardens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens will host Mardi Gras events every weekend starting Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 26.

Guest will experience live music, classic Cajun flavors, and returning favorites like Carnaval Imaginique and an electrifying cirque show in the Globe Theatre.

This year’s celebration will include a Mardi Gras street party parade featuring ribbon dancers, stilt walkers, beads and more.

Colorful entertainment featuring jester drummers, a DJ and street performers will promote an exciting New Orleans-style environment for the whole family throughout all nine of Busch Gardens’ villages.

Guests can choose multiple menu items featuring Mardi Gras-inspired dishes like a Crawfish Boil, King Cake cinnamon rolls, and beignets. Age-appropriate adults will also have to have the option to choose from a selection of handcrafted cocktails.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind party with three world-class roller coasters, over fifteen rides and kid-friendly play areas.

The festivities will take place every Friday through Sunday, plus Presidents’ Day, from Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 26

