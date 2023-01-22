Beginning Sunday with a Wintry Mix Becoming Mostly Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the evening conditions remain cool with an increase in cloud coverage. Cold rain expected for the bulk of Sunday with a chance for wintry mixing earlier on. A winter weather advisory will be valid for most of the day with possible ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Lows around 30.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with cold rain. Possible early mixing. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid-upper 30′s.

Monday: Early morning showers, clearing for a mostly sunny day. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the low 30′s.

Wednesday: Tracking another round of showers and cooler temperatures. Highs around 40.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with milder temperatures. Highs around 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

