Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Beginning Sunday with a Wintry Mix Becoming Mostly Rain

Winter Weather Advisory in Affect Sunday 4am to 4pm
By Dominique Smith
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the evening conditions remain cool with an increase in cloud coverage. Cold rain expected for the bulk of Sunday with a chance for wintry mixing earlier on. A winter weather advisory will be valid for most of the day with possible ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Lows around 30.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with cold rain. Possible early mixing. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid-upper 30′s.

Monday: Early morning showers, clearing for a mostly sunny day. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the low 30′s.

Wednesday: Tracking another round of showers and cooler temperatures. Highs around 40.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with milder temperatures. Highs around 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Family of John Milton Harris
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community

Latest News

NBC29 Weather
NBC29 Weather 11PM
50/50 Weekend. Dry Saturday with Changes Sunday
50/50 Weekend
Mainly Rain Sunday
Josh Fitzpatrick's Winter Weather and Rain Update
NBC29 Weather
NBC29 Weather 5 PM