Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal

Virginia National Guard
Virginia National Guard
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend.

A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk.

“We primarily provided security for American assets in the region. We also trained with some of the militaries in the area. So the French and attributions and the Kenyans trained with them, and built relationships with them,” Sergeant Gregory Woodard said.

The task force Red Dragon provided security in the Horn of Africa and upheld a presence in Djibouti.

