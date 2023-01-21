Prayer vigil against hate held at Waynesboro YMCA

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - In the wake of hate symbols being spray painted over a mural on the side of it’s building, the Waynesboro YMCA held a prayer vigil where the vandalism occurred to spread faith and unity.

“We saw this opportunity to bring something good out of a really awful circumstance,” Lily Pingel with the Christian Coalition for Equity and Justice said. “We could really bring everyone together and show the people who want to discriminate against Jewish people and people of color, that we are here and we’re not going away, and we’re gonna stand up to injustice.”

Lisa Barmore is a member of the Christ Tabernacle Church, and she says the vigil gives her hope.

“One of our objectives is to bring the community together. We hear division so much, but I believe that unity is well within that division here and across the country. People are coming together for so many reasons,” she said.

The churches help hold public vigils on the third Saturday of each month.

