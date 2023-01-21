Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Prayer vigil against hate held at Waynesboro YMCA

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - In the wake of hate symbols being spray painted over a mural on the side of it’s building, the Waynesboro YMCA held a prayer vigil where the vandalism occurred to spread faith and unity.

“We saw this opportunity to bring something good out of a really awful circumstance,” Lily Pingel with the Christian Coalition for Equity and Justice said. “We could really bring everyone together and show the people who want to discriminate against Jewish people and people of color, that we are here and we’re not going away, and we’re gonna stand up to injustice.”

Lisa Barmore is a member of the Christ Tabernacle Church, and she says the vigil gives her hope.

“One of our objectives is to bring the community together. We hear division so much, but I believe that unity is well within that division here and across the country. People are coming together for so many reasons,” she said.

The churches help hold public vigils on the third Saturday of each month.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Family of John Milton Harris
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community

Latest News

Virginia National Guard
Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville
The Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center in Charlottesville.
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosts discussion on race and politics
Mainly Rain Sunday
Josh Fitzpatrick's Winter Weather and Rain Update