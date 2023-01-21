Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosts discussion on race and politics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosted a Saturday conversation event titled ‘Race, Politics & Other Things’ hosted by Richard Dickerson, a business consultant and political strategist.

Discussion topics centered around past and present issues that impact the Black community. Dickerson says the Charlottesville community and beyond have a responsibility to bring a level of honesty to these discussions that is often missing.

“We know that it’s wrong to deny people the right to vote. We know that’s wrong. We know that racism is wrong. But here we are, 247 years later, and we still have not reached it, where all men are created equal,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson encouraged the Black community to not be afraid to speak up about the issues they face and to have productive discussions to help move communities forward.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.