50/50 Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The pick day of the weekend will be Saturday. Clouds come back tonight with mainly chilly rain showers arriving from the south Sunday. It could begin as a little snow or sleet at the onset.

Showers Sunday night will exit by Monday morning.

Drying expected Monday and Tuesday as temperatures go back above average.

Tracking the progress of the next storm system due in on Wednesday. It will also bring mainly rainfall. However, a little snow and ice can’t be ruled out at the onset.

Drier next Thursday and Friday.

Saturday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the 40s. Light southwest breeze.

Saturday night: Chilly and dry. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s. Becoming mostly cloudy.

Sunday: A gloomy day with mainly chilly rain showers developing. Especially during the afternoon. A little wintry mix possible at the beginning. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday night: Rain showers, patchy fog, lows in the upper 30s.

Monday: Early showers exit. Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 50 degrees. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little milder. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Rain developing. Some wintry mix possible at the beginning, mainly north and northwest of Charlottesville. Keep checking back for updates. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows mid 30s.

Thursday and Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50 degrees. Lows 25 to 30 degrees.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.