Windy Friday Ahead. Dry Start to Weekend. Chilly Rain and Possible Wintry Mix Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gradual clearing tonight and turning breezy, as a cold front sweeps across the region. Windy Friday with sunshine back and temperatures ranging from the mid 40s west to mid 50s east. Wind Advisory for the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley from 4 AM - 4 PM. Higher gusts up to 50 mph. The weekend starts dry, Saturday with seasonable temperatures. Another storm will approach and bring more rain to the region on Sunday into early Monday. At the onset, pending timing, some wintry mix is possible, mainly for the Blue Ridge and Valley. We will continue to monitor.

Tonight: Gradual clearing, turning breezy. Lows mid 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, cooler. Highs mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Cloudy, chilly, rain develops. May begin as a wintry mix, especially in Mountains and Valey. Highs upper 30s to low 40s.. Lows low to mid 30s.

Monday: Early AM rain showers, then clearing, breezy. Highs 40s to near 50. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Lows low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Chilly rain, some mix possible. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 40s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.