Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Windy Friday Ahead. Dry Start to Weekend. Chilly Rain and Possible Wintry Mix Sunday

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gradual clearing tonight and turning breezy, as a cold front sweeps across the region. Windy Friday with sunshine back and temperatures ranging from the mid 40s west to mid 50s east. Wind Advisory for the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley from 4 AM - 4 PM. Higher gusts up to 50 mph. The weekend starts dry, Saturday with seasonable temperatures. Another storm will approach and bring more rain to the region on Sunday into early Monday. At the onset, pending timing, some wintry mix is possible, mainly for the Blue Ridge and Valley. We will continue to monitor.

Tonight: Gradual clearing, turning breezy. Lows mid 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, cooler. Highs mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Cloudy, chilly, rain develops. May begin as a wintry mix, especially in Mountains and Valey. Highs upper 30s to low 40s.. Lows low to mid 30s.

Monday: Early AM rain showers, then clearing, breezy. Highs 40s to near 50. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Lows low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Chilly rain, some mix possible. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 40s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Family of John Milton Harris
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather Noon
NBC29 Weather Noon
NBC29 Weather Noon
Rainy Thursday To Make Way for Brighter Start to Weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Grab the umbrella