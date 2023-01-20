UVA’s Brunelle excited to face former team, Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Before she was a Wahoo, Sam Brunelle had a good college career with the fighting Irish, highlighted by leading Notre Dame to the sweet 16 just a year ago.

In May of last year, Brunelle graduated from Notre Dame, earning her degree in three years. This weekend, for the first time since getting that degree in communications, she returns to South Bend.

“I’m sure I’ll feel it all honestly. Right now I’m cool with it, I’m excited to go back and to see my friends who are going to come watch,” Brunelle said.

Brunelle says she’s eager to see her best friend from college, who’s a manager on Notre Dame’s team. She’s also excited to face many of her former teammates.

“I haven’t played against them in quite a while. It’ll be good to go against them. It’ll be cool, me knowing a little bit about them going in,” Brunelle said.

Brunelle is averaging 11 points per game this season for Virginia. She says her decision to continue her playing career at UVA has worked out great.

“I’m really glad I’m with a bunch of girls that really helped me find my confidence again with basketball. especially the coaches too. They believe so much in me and that’s been huge for me,” she said. “Coming off my injury and athletically the last two years, I didn’t play as much and I became sort of a one-dimensional player. I feel like since I’ve been able at UVA, I’ve been able to expand my game more to where it used to be my freshman year of college, playing at all three levels offensively and trying to get better at defense and having those coaches believe in me that I can do all that.”

On Sunday, Brunelle gets to show off her new, multi-faceted game to friends and family at Notre Dame.

“There’s no bad blood, I’m excited to go back, see everybody again and play basketball again,” she said.

