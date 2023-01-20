Advertise With Us
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student released from hospital; school remaining closed

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -A spokesperson confirmed that first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner has been released from the hospital.

WAVY reported Thursday that the Richneck Elementary School instructor was released from Riverside Regional Medical Center earlier this week.

Zwerner had been hospitalized since Jan. 6, when police say a 6-year-old student shot her in the middle of class.

Interim principal Karen Lynch said in a message to Richneck Elementary families Thursday, Jan. 19, that the school will continue to be closed, but there is a date for students to begin transitioning back into the building. The school will announce that start date next week.

