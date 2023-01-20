Advertise With Us
Sunny, windy and pleasant

Sunny Saturday, cold rain and mix Sunday
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building into the region. We’ll see partly sunny skies and a gusty westerly wind this afternoon. Temperatures will cool as we go into the weekend. A developing system is expected to bring a cold rain, and a light wintery mix (sleet & freezing rain) during the day Sunday. Conditions will begin to improve early next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, windy, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & breezy, Low: around 30

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Cloudy, rain & light mix, High: around 40...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Clearing, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

