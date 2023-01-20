Advertise With Us
Pleasant Start to Weekend Ending in Showers and Possibly Wintry Mix

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High wind advisories are set to expire at 4pm and westerly gusts will continue to taper off for the evening. Conditions going into the weekend will be cooler and dry ahead of a Sunday system that will bring rain and a likely wintry mix in upper elevations.

Tonight: Mostly clear with winds tapering off. Lows around 30.

Saturday: Sunny with clouds increasing into the evening. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Sunday: Cold rain and tracking wintry mix. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid-upper 30′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and drier. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Wednesday: Tracking rain and cooler conditions. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs around 50.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 40′s.

