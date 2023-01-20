Advertise With Us
Kaine to seek a third term in U.S. Senate

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tim Kaine announced Friday that he will seek another term in the U.S. Senate in 2024.

“I’ve been honored to serve people as a missionary, civil rights lawyer, and elected official at the local, state, and federal levels,” the Democrat said. “I love the Commonwealth and its citizens and want to keep being your senator.”

Kaine is currently in his second term.

“I never thought I would be in politics,” Kaine said back in 2011. “I got mad at the (Richmond) city council one day and I ran and served four terms.”

Kaine has also served as Richmond’s mayor, Virginia’s lieutenant governor and Virginia’s governor. He was Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential choice in 2016.

“I hope to earn your support once again to battle for Virginia priorities, champion American innovation, and defend democracy and human rights across the globe,” Kaine said Friday.

