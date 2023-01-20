Advertise With Us
Hold on to your hat

Mixed bag weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front continues to move east. We’ll see sunny skies and windy conditions today. The Shenandoah Valley is under a Wind Advisory until later this afternoon. Sunny and chilly Saturday, rain and a mix Sunday. Temperatures will be trending cooler for much of next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & windy, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & breezy, Low: around 30

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Cloudy, rain & mix, High: around 40...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Clearing, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 50s....Low: low 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

