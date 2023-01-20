Advertise With Us
Former Mayor Dave Norris announces plans to run for 54th District seat

By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Charlottesville Mayor Dave Norris says he is making his return to politics. He will be running as a Democrat for the 54th District seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates.

Norris said that after Sally Hudson announced she was running for the state senate, he knew her old seat could be a way for him to continue his community service.

“I felt like this would be a good opportunity for me to build upon the work that I’ve done,” Norris said. “Having served on city council for eight years and as mayor for four years, I learned a lot about getting legislation passed, I learned a lot about policy issues, a lot about how to work with people from all backgrounds, all walks of life and all political persuasions to get things done.”

Norris says that the Charlottesville area and Virginia as a whole have numerous challenges that he wants to look into.

“When it comes to education, make sure we’re attracting and retaining the best and brightest teachers. When it comes to affordable housing, making sure that the people doing the hard work of making communities like Charlottesville and Albemarle function can actually afford to live here. We’ve got a mental health system in Virginia that’s in crisis, that’s not serving people well and that badly needs reform. I can just go down the line. There’s a lot of work to be done,” Norris said.

