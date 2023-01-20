Cville Tax Aid Coalition helps with free tax preparation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group called the Cville Tax Aid Coalition wants to lend you a hand with those good old 10-40s.

Madison House, UVA Community Credit Union and Habitat for Humanity are all teaming up to offer free tax preps.

If you live in Charlottesville and earn below an income threshold of $62,000, trained experts can help you save some money.

In-person and drop-off services will be available in both English and Spanish. For more information, click here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.