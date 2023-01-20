Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Biden welcomes mayors to White House

FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White...
FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White House on Friday as part of the nonpartisan organization’s 91st Winter Meeting.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White House on Friday as part of the nonpartisan organization’s 91st Winter Meeting.

He is expected to deliver remarks to the group in the East Room of the White House.

The United States Conference of Mayors is a official group whose membership is made up of mayors representing cities with a population of 30,000 or larger.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Family of John Milton Harris
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community

Latest News

People pay their respects at the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on...
Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks
Forged letters from Irene Ferrin to the Veterans Administration in 1982 and1984
Woman sentenced for pretending to be dead mother, receiving VA benefits for nearly 50 years
Sam Brunelle
UVA’s Brunelle excited to face former team, Notre Dame
Former President Donald Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, are required to pay nearly...
Florida judge fines Trump, lawyer for ‘frivolous’ lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others