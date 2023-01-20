Advertise With Us
Barboursville Vineyard takes home two golds at the San Francisco Wine Competition

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Barboursville Vineyard’s Reserve Fiano and Sauvignon Blanc took home not just gold, but double gold at the San Francisco Wine Competition

The competition blind taste tests wines from all over the world, including France, Italy, and California. Barboursville’s wine maker Luca Paschina says this is a win for all Virginia vineyards.

The Fiano won’t be available to buy for another two months, but this weekend there will be a special tasting at the winery. Other vineyards honored include Jefferson, Trump and Chateau Merrillane in Orange County.

