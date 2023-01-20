Advertise With Us
Albemarle County moves forward with three road projects with VDOT

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are three big road projects moving forward in Albemarle County, but each faces an extended timeline before getting finished.

The three projects are Avon, Belvedere and Route 250. One gets a series of small improvements, and the other two are eventually getting new intersections.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board weighs on the pros and cons of each proposal and makes a decision. Their next deadline is in June.

“They will have some public outreach this spring around the six year plan for people to to provide comments on projects that they might want to include that weren’t funded this round, or in the original scenario,” Culpeper District Planning Manager Charles Proctor said.

The Culpeper District is set to receive between $100-150 million for projects, with these three road projects being part of that.

With the first round completed, it will take a few years before construction officially begins. Proctor says it takes about two to three years to complete all the processes before they can advertise a project for construction.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

