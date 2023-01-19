UVA student making music through challenges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Molly Joyce is a first-year doctoral student at the University of Virginia.

Joyce lost dexterity in her left hand after a car accident when she was 7 years old, but it didn’t stop her adventure into musical composition and technology.

“I think I was so drawn to that I didn’t have to think about what my hands could or could not do. I wasn’t trying to conform to these instruments or expectations of my body,” Joyce said.

Joyce hopes to develop custom musical instruments. This past fall, she released her second album interviewing those with disabilities and using their voices to express the experiences.

Joyce says that using voices of others, combined with her love of musical composition, has helped her find her purpose with music.

“Anyone that has a disability obviously has to be adaptable,” she said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.