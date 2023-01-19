UVA Health hopeful Charlottesville-area has seen peak RSV cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is hopeful that we have seen the peak of RSV cases, and that numbers have stabilized in the past week.

It did raise concerns Thursday, January 19, about a new coronavirus variant and says it is tracking that data closely.

“It is still very busy in our emergency rooms and our primary care clinics and with a number of patients that we’ve admitted, but it doesn’t seem like we’re increasing, at least over the last week or two. So I feel like we’re, you know, maybe in an apex, and we’re certainly hopeful for that,” Doctor Costi Sifri said.

UVA Health says it currently has 32 people hospitalized with COVID-19, four of which are pediatric cases.

