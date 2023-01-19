Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Health hopeful Charlottesville-area has seen peak RSV cases

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is hopeful that we have seen the peak of RSV cases, and that numbers have stabilized in the past week.

It did raise concerns Thursday, January 19, about a new coronavirus variant and says it is tracking that data closely.

“It is still very busy in our emergency rooms and our primary care clinics and with a number of patients that we’ve admitted, but it doesn’t seem like we’re increasing, at least over the last week or two. So I feel like we’re, you know, maybe in an apex, and we’re certainly hopeful for that,” Doctor Costi Sifri said.

UVA Health says it currently has 32 people hospitalized with COVID-19, four of which are pediatric cases.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Family of John Milton Harris
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Bicyclist struck in fatal crash on Ivy Road

Latest News

Avian Influenza.
Avian flu found at Rockingham County turkey operation
Signage for Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Sentara Martha Jefferson opens breast surgery practice
Edible marijuana samples (FILE)
More kids accidentally eating marijuana edibles, Blue Ridge Poison Center reports
UVA Health: RSV cases high throughout Central Virginia
UVA Health doctor offers insight on SAD