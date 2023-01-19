Two UVA student organizations found guilty of hazing violations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two organizations with the University of Virginia were found guilty of hazing violations.

The university must provide a report of hazing misconduct in accordance with Adam’s Law.

The Club Gymnastics Team and the University Guide Service have both been referred to the University Judiciary Committee for a review.

When NBC29 reached out to the committee, we were told that it does not comment on pending matters.

