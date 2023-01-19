Two UVA student organizations found guilty of hazing violations
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two organizations with the University of Virginia were found guilty of hazing violations.
The university must provide a report of hazing misconduct in accordance with Adam’s Law.
The Club Gymnastics Team and the University Guide Service have both been referred to the University Judiciary Committee for a review.
When NBC29 reached out to the committee, we were told that it does not comment on pending matters.
