Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports

Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Watching a movie at the Regal theater at the Shops at Stonefield may be coming to an end.

A series of published reports linked to financial documents say Regal is closing. One of the lists has 39 locations going dark, including the one at Stonefield.

NBC29 reached out to management at both the local and corporate level, but all declined to comment.

