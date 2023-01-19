Advertise With Us
Rainy Thursday To Make Way for Brighter Start to Weekend

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday will see periods of rain throughout the day with rain ending and clouds clearing during the evening. Very little accumulation will come from this event, between a tenth and quarter inch of rainfall altogether is expected. Following rainfall, winds will pick up this evening, and continue through Friday. Weekend conditions remain pleasant, but I’ll be tracking a Sunday system that will bring rain and the possibility of an icy mix.

Today: Periods of rain. Highs around 50.

Tonight: Rain and clouds clearing, winds pick up. Lows around 40.

Friday: Sunny and breezy, some areas may see gusts up to 30mph. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows around 30.

Saturday: Sunny and calm. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Sunday: Rain and possible icy mix west and along the Blue Ridge. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Wednesday: Tracking rain and cooler conditions. Highs in the mid 40′s.

