Rain Returns Thursday, Cooler. Windy and Dry Friday

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds thicken tonight, periods of rain on Thursday, and cooler. At this time, rain amounts around a quarter inch. Windy for Friday, with highs in the 40s and low 50s. Winds may gust over 30 mph and higher in the mountains. Looking at this weekend, dry Saturday with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Another storm will approach and bring more rain to the region on Sunday into early Monday. At the onset, pending timing, some wintry mix is possible, mainly for the Blue Ridge and Valley. We will continue to monitor.

Tonight: Turning cloudy, some showers before daybreak. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Showers, cloudy, cooler. Highs low 50s late. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, cooler. Highs upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Cloudy, chilly, rain develops. May begin as a wintry mix, especially in Mountains and Valey. Highs upper 30s to low 40s.. Lows low to mid 30s.

Monday: Early AM rain showers, then clearing, breezy. Highs 40s to near 50. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Lows low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Chilly rain, some mix possible. Highs mid to upper 40s.

