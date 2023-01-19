Middle River Regional Jail must defend practice of broadcasting religious services

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A federal appeals court says Middle River Regional Jail in Staunton must defend its practice of allegedly broadcasting Christian service on every TV screen each Sunday, according to Bloomberg Law.

Muslim former inmate David Nighthorse Firewalker-Fields filed a lawsuit against the jail in 2017. He claims the broadcasts unconstitutionally favors Christianity because they are shown in every common area and inmates have to go back to their cells to avoid it.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals also says the case should go back to the district court for reconsideration.

