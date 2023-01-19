Kehei Clark makes history, leads Virginia to 78-68 win over Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kehei Clark scored a game-high and season-high 20 points leading Virginia to a 78-68 win over rival Virginia Tech Wednesday night at JPJ.

Clark’s performance pushed him past Mamadi Diakite to become Virginia’s career leader in wins with 111. Armaan Franklin added 15 points and every UVA starter scored in double figures.

Virginia built a nine point halftime lead. Tech cut the deficit to two in the second half but could never take the lead. All five Virginia Tech starters scored in double figures but none had more than 13 points.

Virginia improves to 6-2 in the ACC and plays 6-2 Wake Forest Saturday in Winston-Salem.

Team Notes

• Head coach Tony Bennett recorded his 399th career win

• Kihei Clark (111 wins) passed Mamadi Diakite (110 from 2017-20) for first on UVA’s career wins list

• Clark (65 ACC wins) passed Diakite (64 from 2017-20) for first on UVA’s ACC career wins (regular season and ACC Tournament) list

• UVA is 76-18 against teams from Virginia since 1999-00

• UVA is 2-0 against the Commonwealth this season

• UVA closed the first half on a 9-2 run and led 40-31

• UVA started 5 of 8 from the field and led 11-2

• Tech went on an 11-0 run to take a 21-19 lead

• UVA had a 5:07 scoring drought during the Tech 11-0 run

• UVa forced one shot lock violation

• Virginia is 153-11 when scoring at least 70 or more points under Tony Bennett

• UVA is 9-0 when scoring 70 or more points in 2022-23

• UVA had a season low five turnovers

Series Notes

• The Virginia-Virginia Tech game is part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, which is a head-to-head, points-based athletics competition between the schools

• The UVA-VT game is worth a half point in the Clash and the Cavaliers lead this year’s Clash 5.0-1.0.

• Virginia is 97-58 all-time vs. Virginia Tech, including a 41-13 mark in Charlottesville, in the series that dates to 1914-15

• The Cavaliers have a four-game home win streak vs. the Hokies at JPJ

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 18-8 all-time vs. Virginia Tech

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Kihei Clark (20), Armaan Franklin (15), Jayden Gardner (12), Reece Beekman (11), Ben Vander Plas (10)

• Franklin has a seven-game double figure streak and 46 career game with 10+ points

• Clark reached double figures for the 61st time

• Gardner reached double figures for the 112th time

• Beekman reached double figures for the 24th time

• Vander Plas reached double figures for the 92nd time (7th at UVA)

• Clark (4,811 minutes) passed Duke’s Bobby Hurley (4,802 from 1990-93) for third on the ACC’s career minutes played list

• Clark (1,278 points) passed Tony Laquintano (1,263 from 1975-78) for 29th on UVA’s al-time scoring list

• UVA started Clark, Beekman, Franklin, Gardner and Vander Plas for the second straight game

