Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Grab the umbrella

Clearing and windy Friday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Grab the umbrella. We’ll see periods of rain and cooler temperatures today. A slow moving cold front will advance across the region tonight. Skies will clear Friday, and wind will increase. Look for a split decision weekend. Sunny Saturday, rain and a mix Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 50s

Tonight: Showers ending, fog, Low: upper 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny & windy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30

Sunday: Rain, mix (northwest), High: low 40s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Family of John Milton Harris
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Bicyclist struck in fatal crash on Ivy Road

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
Rain Returns Thursday, Cooler. Windy and Dry Friday
NBC29 WX Noon
NBC29 Weather Noon