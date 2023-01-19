Grab the umbrella
Clearing and windy Friday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Grab the umbrella. We’ll see periods of rain and cooler temperatures today. A slow moving cold front will advance across the region tonight. Skies will clear Friday, and wind will increase. Look for a split decision weekend. Sunny Saturday, rain and a mix Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 50s
Tonight: Showers ending, fog, Low: upper 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny & windy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30
Sunday: Rain, mix (northwest), High: low 40s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s
Wednesday: Cloudy, rain, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
