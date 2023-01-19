Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Campaign finance numbers show a competitive Democratic primary

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Pexels)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’re a few months out from the June primary, but candidates are already in fundraising mode.

“It’s a long time until the primary, and other actors will be coming into play; individuals, PACs, groups of various sorts,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said Thursday, January 19.

The first campaign finance reports of the year are out. Sabato says it isn’t always about how much candidates raise, but what they do with it.

“You don’t need to outspend your opponent to win, you need to spend enough to get your message across,” he said.

Kellen Squire and Amy Laufer are facing off for the Democratic nominee for the 55th District in the House.

“This is likely to be one of if not the most competitive race in the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, as far as I know,” Squire said.

Fundraising efforts reflect that competitiveness: In the second half of 2022, Squire raised around $63,000.

“We knew that we’d have to really engage in grassroots effort to build the support we’re going to need to win,” Squire said.

Laufer got nearly $60,000 from July to the end of December.

“Ninety-five percent of my donations are actually local, and I think this shows the excitement and support of my candidacy.,” Laufer said.

Another tight Democratic race is for the Senate’s new 11th District. Delegate Sally Hudson is running against Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds.

“I announced my campaign near the end of November, and so those reports cover the last six months,” Hudson said. “But, I’ve only been running for a little more than six weeks.”

For the second half of 2022, Deeds outraised Hudson. Both candidates emphasize their reliance on grassroots heading into June.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Family of John Milton Harris
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Bicyclist struck in fatal crash on Ivy Road

Latest News

Virginia State Capitol
Senate committee kills repeal of local grocery tax
Larry Sabato (FILE)
UVA Center for Politics releases finding from JFK assassination records
Creigh Deeds (FILE)
Virginia senator seeks to limit sales of assault weapons
Barbed wire lining a prison gate (FILE)
Virginia Parole Board working to increase transparency