Buford Middle School STEM projects on display, inspiring a future of engineers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Buford Middle School students showed off their STEM projects on Wednesday night and they are not your typical baking soda and vinegar volcanoes.

One engineering teacher says students already have the tech skills from living in the twenty first century. He’s just teaching them a new way to use them.

“They know they like computers, they play games, but actually using it to actually design something, to 3D print something, laser print something, and to build something to create something, this gives him the opportunity to do something like that,” engineering teacher Richard Meyers said.

This fair gives the middle schoolers a chance to show off their projects.

“Students love to know that they have an audience for what they’re doing and love to have somebody ask them about what they’ve made, show that somebody cares and wants to know what they’re doing. And so having a night like this allows students to know that what they’re making is not just for our class project, but also something that other people would be interested in knowing about,” STEM teacher Kevin Paquette said.

High schoolers from Charlottesville gave the middle schoolers a peek at their engineering future.

“It’s more than just robotics, right? It’s the process of you know, starting from nothing and, and just seeing this robot slowly get built over time. And you see, we iterate and we problem solve, and through that, you can also learn a lot of valuable life skills,” High Schooler Gab Damiani said.

He urged them to join their club “BACON”, Best All Around Club of Nerds, when they get to high school.

“STEM is, especially for the future, is going to be one of the most important things for new people to be interested in. So as people come to Charlottesville High School, we want people to be engaged in the STEM programs that they might not normally be interested in,” Damiani said.

This is the first time the fair has been held since the start of COVID.

“I just think it’s really important that kids across all color(s) and every nationality, that kids get exposed to engineering and realize that there might be an opportunity out there for them in the future,” Meyers said.

