Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Avian flu found at Rockingham County turkey operation

Avian Influenza.
Avian Influenza.(CDC / MGN)
By NBC29
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in years, avian flu has been detected in the commonwealth.

The cases come from a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says officials quarantined the affected area.

Additional surveillance and testing is being done within a roughly six-mile radius.

The 25,000 birds on the affected property have been what officials describe as “depopulated.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk to the general public from HPAI H5 infections to be low. The proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F kills bacteria and viruses.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Family of John Milton Harris
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Bicyclist struck in fatal crash on Ivy Road

Latest News

Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
(FILE)
Charlottesville, Albemarle lobbying lawmakers to help renovate schools
Morning Rush: January 19, 2023
Schellhammer said through conservation food security can be provided to the Valley.
Valley Conservation Council has record year of preserving land in the Shenandoah Valley