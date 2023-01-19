Avian flu found at Rockingham County turkey operation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in years, avian flu has been detected in the commonwealth.

The cases come from a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says officials quarantined the affected area.

Additional surveillance and testing is being done within a roughly six-mile radius.

The 25,000 birds on the affected property have been what officials describe as “depopulated.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk to the general public from HPAI H5 infections to be low. The proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F kills bacteria and viruses.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.