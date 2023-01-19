Anonymous letter raises concerns against CASPCA conditions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A coalition of former and current Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA employees and volunteers is voicing a number of alleged issues through an anonymous letter.

The coalition says animal conditions inside the shelter are “concerning” among many other problems.

The letter also alleges that the current executive director has created a hostile work environment, causing quick turnover.

Examples of the concerns listed in the letter are that animals living in unhealthy conditions, with large dogs being housed for many days crates that are too small and animals being found living in their own feces and urine.

The Board of Directors of the CASPCA has received the letter and is in the process of reviewing its contents.

The CASPCA says its board takes seriously its commitment to the organization and its mission to provide compassionate treatment for the animals in its care.

