Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Anonymous letter raises concerns against CASPCA conditions

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A coalition of former and current Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA employees and volunteers is voicing a number of alleged issues through an anonymous letter.

The coalition says animal conditions inside the shelter are “concerning” among many other problems.

The letter also alleges that the current executive director has created a hostile work environment, causing quick turnover.

Examples of the concerns listed in the letter are that animals living in unhealthy conditions, with large dogs being housed for many days crates that are too small and animals being found living in their own feces and urine.

The Board of Directors of the CASPCA has received the letter and is in the process of reviewing its contents.

The CASPCA says its board takes seriously its commitment to the organization and its mission to provide compassionate treatment for the animals in its care.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Family of John Milton Harris
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Bicyclist struck in fatal crash on Ivy Road

Latest News

Molly Joyce
UVA student making music through challenges
UVA Rotunda
Two UVA student organizations found guilty of hazing violations
(FILE)
UVA Health hopeful Charlottesville-area has seen peak RSV cases
(STOCK)
Campaign finance numbers show a competitive Democratic primary