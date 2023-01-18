Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Baseball season off to strong start

By Hailey Wilt
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College baseball season is just around the corner and the University of Virginia is expected to start the season off strong.

The ‘Hoos have ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25.

The University of Virginia is one of seven ACC teams in the poll. The ‘Hoos won 39 games last season and will return six starting position players from last year, including All-American third baseman Jake Gelof.

UVA’s season kicks off Friday, February 17 in Wilmington, North Carolina where the Cavaliers will take on Navy.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Bicyclist struck in fatal crash on Ivy Road
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Eggs in grocery store
Virginia Poultry Federation president speaks on rise in egg prices

Latest News

UVA
New foundation to support all UVA student-athletes
Coach Mox
Cavaliers win over Eagles at John Paul Jones Arena
UVA basketball wins at Florida State
No. 13 Virginia cruises to win at Florida State 67-58
Heffernan named offensive line coach at UVA
UVA Football hires Terry Heffernan as new offensive line coach