Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Sunny, breezy and nice

Eye to the sky
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Patchy morning fog will give way to partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures today. Clouds begin to increase tonight ahead of our next rain maker. Thursday will feature periods of rain and slightly cooler temperatures. Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, another storm will bring mostly rain to the region Sunday, however, there may be some mixing as well. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & chilly, Low: low 40s

Thursday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: around 40

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Cloudy, rain, (some mixing), High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: AM shower, clearing, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Bicyclist struck in fatal crash on Ivy Road
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Eggs in grocery store
Virginia Poultry Federation president speaks on rise in egg prices

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Milder and Dry Wednesday. More Rain Returns Thursday
Rain Wednesday
Rain Exits with More Arriving Soon