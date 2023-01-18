Sunny, breezy and nice
Eye to the sky
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Patchy morning fog will give way to partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures today. Clouds begin to increase tonight ahead of our next rain maker. Thursday will feature periods of rain and slightly cooler temperatures. Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, another storm will bring mostly rain to the region Sunday, however, there may be some mixing as well. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & chilly, Low: low 40s
Thursday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: around 40
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Cloudy, rain, (some mixing), High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: AM shower, clearing, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
