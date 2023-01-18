Sunny, breezy and nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Patchy morning fog will give way to partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures today. Clouds begin to increase tonight ahead of our next rain maker. Thursday will feature periods of rain and slightly cooler temperatures. Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, another storm will bring mostly rain to the region Sunday, however, there may be some mixing as well. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & chilly, Low: low 40s

Thursday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: around 40

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Cloudy, rain, (some mixing), High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: AM shower, clearing, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.